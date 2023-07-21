SMASH-HIT and critically acclaimed musical Everybody’s Talking About Jamie has announced further casting for the 2023-24 UK tour which stops at New Victoria Theatre, Woking, from January 29 to February 3.
Strictly Come Dancing professional and series 16 winner Kevin Clifton will play Hugo/Loco Chanelle, with The X Factor winner Sam Bailey playing the role of Miss Hedge.
Kevin said: “I’m excited to be joining the UK tour after being involved in the movie. It’s inspiring, uplifting and infectious and I can’t wait to jump into Hugo/Loco Chanelle’s heels across the country.
“I’m proud to be part of a show that carries such an important message and celebrates everyone for who they are.”
Sam said: “I’m so excited to be joining the cast on tour.
“As an actress it’s a dream to be playing an amazing role like Miss Hedge, and to be part of a show that has such a heartfelt and positive message.”
Jamie New is 16 and lives on a council estate. He does not fit in and is terrified about the future. Jamie is going to be a sensation.
Supported by his mum and surrounded by friends, Jamie overcomes prejudice, beats the bullies and steps out of the darkness into the spotlight.
Ivano Turco stars as Jamie New, Rebecca McKinnis as Margaret New and Talia Palamathanan as Pritti.