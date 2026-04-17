The magic of Aardman animation can be enjoyed on the big screen when Aardman in Concert comes to G Live in Guildford on May 4 at 1pm and 3.30pm.
In the first half, 50 years of Wallace and Gromit, Shaun the Sheep, Morph, Creature Comforts and more will be brought to life by Carrot Productions and Aardman.
This will be followed by Wallace and Gromit: A Matter of Loaf and Death, with live orchestral accompaniment.
In the film, Wallace and Gromit run their Top Bun bakery while a mysterious serial killer stalks the town’s bakers.
With Wallace distracted by a romance with Piella Bakewell, and danger closing in, it’s up to Gromit to save the day.
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