Woking’s most famous music star, Paul Weller, has said he is “not in a rush” to create new material.

Paul was interviewed with his former Style Council bandmate Mick Talbot by John Kennedy on his Radio X show X-Posure on January 30.

Asked if something was in the pipeline, Paul said: “I've put enough records out in the last few years. I'm just writing with other people, doing a bit of production and stuff like that. Still trying to be creative, but I’m not in a rush to make a record.”

John suggested that after The Jam, “space to explore things” had resulted in The Style Council. He wondered whether taking his time again might produce an album.

Paul said: “I wait until it comes and finds me, you know? And then I’ll make another one, possibly, or I won’t. What will be will be.”

Paul was talking to John about The Style Council but said he was happy to speak about The Jam again.

He said: “It took a good 20 or 30 years for people doing interviews to stop asking me when am I going to get The Jam back, or why did we split up - so that always put me off talking about the past.

“I was like, can't we just talk about what I'm doing now, you know? But with time and age, I don't mind talking about these things.

“I’m very proud of what we did and I'm glad, after many years, that we kind of got a bit more respect for the band, because we got trashed a lot by the press and critics.

“It's nice to have it re-evaluated and see there were some great things going on there.”

