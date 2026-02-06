Woking’s most famous music star, Paul Weller, has said he is “not in a rush” to create new material.
Paul was interviewed with his former Style Council bandmate Mick Talbot by John Kennedy on his Radio X show X-Posure on January 30.
John suggested that after The Jam, “space to explore things” had resulted in The Style Council. He wondered whether taking his time again might produce an album.
Paul said: “I wait until it comes and finds me, you know? And then I’ll make another one, possibly, or I won’t. What will be will be.”
Paul was talking to John about The Style Council but said he was happy to speak about The Jam again.
He said: “It took a good 20 or 30 years for people doing interviews to stop asking me when am I going to get The Jam back, or why did we split up - so that always put me off talking about the past.
“I was like, can't we just talk about what I'm doing now, you know? But with time and age, I don't mind talking about these things.
“I’m very proud of what we did and I'm glad, after many years, that we kind of got a bit more respect for the band, because we got trashed a lot by the press and critics.
“It's nice to have it re-evaluated and see there were some great things going on there.”
