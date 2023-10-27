Camphill Social Club in West Byfleet will welcome a music icon next month.
Eban Brown, the former lead singer of The Stylistics, one of the world’s biggest bands in the early 1970s, will be at Camphill on November 17 for one night only as part of his UK tour.
“When we first advertised this show a lot of people didn’t actually believe us so Eban produced a video to prove that he is coming,” said committee member Jason Peace.
“The show is restricted to 150 tickets and this is a big deal for the club.
“Our club plans to provide high-quality entertainment for the community and people may remember us hosting a Steve Davis v Dennis Taylor snooker night.”
Tickets are £15 and available to all. Visit www.camphillsocialclub.company.site, email [email protected] or call 07547 551882.