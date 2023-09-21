42nd Street is a spectacular toe-tapping, feel-good musical that has been dazzling audiences for decades, and the opening night at Woking’s New Victoria Theatre was no exception.
The stage lit up with glitzy costumes as the star-studded cast gave a sensational performance.
The timeless classic story serves as an inspirational reminder that anything is possible, and looks to inspire young girls to reach for, and achieve, their dreams.
The talented cast includes Samantha Womack, as Dorothy Brock, whose effortless vocals made for a very special performance; presenter and comedian Les Dennis starring as Bert Barry; and former Steps pop band member Faye Tozer, as Maggie Jones.
Nicole-Lily Baisden plays Peggy Sawyer whose energetic fast footwork was truly incredible, and seasoned performer, Michael Praed delivers a powerful performance as Julian Marsh.
The phenomenal synchronised tap dancing sequences, choreographed and designed by Olivier Award winners, Bill Deamer and Rob Jones, had the audience mesmerised, as the cast whirled across the stage at breathtaking speed and never put a foot wrong.
The show features instantly recognisable hits like We’re in the Money and upbeat catchy title song, 42nd Street.
Sam Lips who played Billy Lawlor, really stood out, with a flawless vocal performance, packed full of impressive beautifully sustained notes.
The cast’s beaming smiles throughout were infectious and the captive audience gave rapturous applause and a well-deserved standing ovation. Everyone who heads to 42nd Street is definitely in for a treat.
42nd Street is showing at New Victoria Theatre in Woking until Saturday. Tickets are priced from £20.50 and performances start at 7.30pm, with an additional 2.30pm matinee performance on Saturday.
The running time is two hours 35 minutes, including a short interval.
42nd Street is on a UK tour, the next stop is Mayflower Theatre, Southampton from Tuesday, October 3 to Saturday, October 7.
Review by Kate Gee