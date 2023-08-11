There will be plenty to keep all the family amused at the Lakeview Community Fun Day tomorrow (Saturday, August 12).
It will be the first time that the event, which is from 11am to 4pm at Lakeview Community Centre and Hartshill Walk Green, has been staged since the pandemic.
A wide variety of activities are planned, from beat the goalie and a bouncy castle to face painting, drumming workshops and craft stalls.
There will also be a prize draw with the prizes generously donated by local businesses.
The mayor of Woking, Cllr M Ilyas Raja, is expected to pay a visit between 1pm and 2pm.
Admission is free.