Get ready because the man who helped define the sounds of the 80s is coming to Woking this autumn.
Gary Davies is bringing his Saturday Night Radio Show to the New Victoria Theatre on November 10 to celebrate the greatest decade in music. The immersive show will feature Gary, together with his producer Johnny Kalifornia, and some specially-curated Mastermixes. You’ll be on your feet when classic anthems from artists such as Wham!, Queen, Prince, Madonna, Whitney, to name just a few, hit your ears. The show may also feature some surprise guests from the decade.
Gary said: “I’m so excited to finally be able to bring the magic of sounds of the 80s live on tour across the UK – as we all know, the 80s is the best decade. Expect Anthems, Mastermixes, Sloppy Bits, fabulous dancers and the biggest 80s party ever!”
The perfect choice to host Radio 2’s Sounds of the 80s, Gary’s star was at its peak when he was presenter on BBC Radio 1 and Top of the Pops. He was one of the first to offer mainstream support to the likes of U2, Chris Rea, Deacon Blue, Tears For Fears and Simple Minds.