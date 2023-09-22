Gary Davies is bringing his Saturday Night Radio Show to the New Victoria Theatre on November 10 to celebrate the greatest decade in music. The immersive show will feature Gary, together with his producer Johnny Kalifornia, and some specially-curated Mastermixes. You’ll be on your feet when classic anthems from artists such as Wham!, Queen, Prince, Madonna, Whitney, to name just a few, hit your ears. The show may also feature some surprise guests from the decade.