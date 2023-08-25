AFTER a brief summer break, the season of intimate and friendly home concerts resumes at Breinton in Woking.
Three recitals of superb quality are announced, all on a Saturday and all at 7.30pm: Danny Driver on September 23; Llŷr Williams on October 14; and Hyeyoon Park and Benjamin Grosvenor on October 28.
Regarded as one of Britain’s most respected pianists, Danny Driver is internationally recognised for his sophistication, refinement and musical depth.
The centrepiece of the evening’s programme will be Schumann’s Etudes Symphoniques, with a short set of Ligeti’s Etudes included to commemorate the composer’s 100th birthday year.
Welsh pianist Llŷr Williams, a Borltetti-Buitoni Trust award recipient, is a recitalist, chamber musician and concerto soloist widely admired for his expressive interpretations.
He regularly appears at major concert halls and festivals throughout Britain and beyond and is currently artist-in-association at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama.
Llŷr will take us through an enchanting folk-themed journey of treasured pieces by a wide range of composers.
Benjamin Grosvenor, the celebrated recitalist, is regarded as one of the most important pianists to emerge in several decades. Gramophone recently acknowledged him as one of the top 50 best pianists ever.
Benjamin returns to Breinton with his violin partner Hyeyoon Park, an outstanding virtuoso with whom he regularly collaborates. What a privilege it will be to hear a true English gem, rarely performed on violin and piano, Lark Ascending by Vaughan Williams.