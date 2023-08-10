Bourne Woods is playing host yet again to a big budget TV series as scenery and film sets have started popping up in the famous woodland.
The area is a popular location for feature films, having previously provided the backdrop for huge hits including Gladiator and The Witcher. Now, the woodland has become a buzzing hive of activity over the past few weeks, as preparations begin for the rumoured filming of season two of the House of the Dragon series, prequel to the world-wide phenomenon, Game of Thrones.
Locals were warned of the filming when a notice was put up by Cross Plains Productions. It detailed that preparations for the filming would take place between July 18 and 31, with filming expected go on for two weeks, from August 15 to 31 between 7am and 10pm, and only on weekdays.
The official notice reads: “Cross Plains Productions plans to come to Bourne Wood to carry out some filming in August 2023. The scenes will be set across a few small areas in the wood, with the main area being within the bowl area.”
The statement also stressed the desire to cause as little impact to the local community and environment as possible, announcing that the company was in collaboration with Forestry England, the RSPB, Surrey County Council, and a local ecologist for the set up and filming period.
Cross Plains Productions has also assured the Farnham and neighbouring Bourne community that vehicles drive slowly using hazard lights and will not be brought directly onto the forest land. They will instead park at the top car park, with all equipment and set being brought down to the filming area in the bowl.
The woods remain open to the public, and dog walkers and visitors have already caught glimpses of the set, displaying medieval tents, marquees, rustic benches, weaponry, to create the mystical atmosphere of the much-awaited series.
But Bourne Woods was not the only Farnham site brimming with dragons and family feuds, as sets and scenery were also spotted amongst the shrubbery up at Caesar’s Camp near Aldershot. A flurry of activity ongoing from August 7 was noticed by many local residents who enjoy the heathland for dog walking, photography and taking in the stunning landscape, as horses and extras arrived to prepare for what appeared to be battle scenes.
However, many were left still wondering, as many curious spectators were turned away by security and asked to refrain from taking pictures. We’ll just have to wait until it’s on our screens!
By Natasha Cocksedge