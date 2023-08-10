Get ready for some fantastic family fun when Day Out With Thomas – The Colour Tour returns to the Watercress Line from August 12 to 20.
Visitors of all ages will create some wonderful memories with the chance to ride behind Thomas as he makes his way through the Hampshire countryside.
With three new Rusty & Dusty outdoor entertainment shows this year, featuring Sir Topham Hatt, Percy, Diesel and Toad, and the exciting opportunity for a ‘meet and greet’ with Sir Topham Hatt and Sodor Station Sweepers Rusty & Dusty, there’s plenty to enjoy.
Visit the new Bubble Zone for some creative play and get involved in Thomas & Friends-themed activities in the Play Pod zone at Ropley, including story time sessions, colouring and Thomas & Friends giveaways for every child.
Your ticket includes unlimited rides on the heritage trains, the delightful miniature railway and the children’s vintage fairground attractions.
Delicious food and refreshments will be available at Ropley’s T-Junction and other food outlets.
The Watercress Line’s CEO Rebecca Dalley said: “Join in the fun with Thomas and his friends at our popular Day Out With Thomas event from 12 to 20 August.
“We have a great programme of Thomas & Friends entertainment to make it an unforgettable day out. Please make sure you book your ride with Thomas when you purchase your tickets online.”