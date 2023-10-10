THE 2023 Chobham Festival continues tomorrow (Saturday, October 14) with a feast of music from the baroque and classical eras.
Bach & Sons features not just one but three composers named Bach.
The specially-formed festival orchestra will be performing music by Johann Sebastian and his sons Carl Phillip Emanuel and Johann Christian.
Some tickets are still available for the concert, which will be performed in candlelit St Lawrence Church.
The annual festival launched last Saturday with a jazz supper in Chobham Village Hall that was booked up soon after this year’s schedule was announced.
From classical concerts to a children’s puppet show, there is a selection of entertainment over two weeks.
One of the highlights is the Love’s Philosophy concert with L’Estranges in the Night on Friday next week (October 20).
It is an evening of nostalgia, also staged in the church.
The performers will dive into the Great 20th Century Songbook with numbers such as You’ve Got a Friend, Alfie, Strangers in the Night, Both Sides Now, Close to You and What Are You Doing For the Rest of Your Life.
Husband-and-wife performers Joanna Forbes L’Estrange and Alexander L’Estrange are brilliantly versatile.
Joanna’s experience includes a spell as musical director for the famous The Swingles but she started her musical career in Surrey, as a child and teenage chorister at the churches of Bisley and West End.
She is the lead vocalist for the concert while Alexander is playing piano, double bass and guitar and providing the backing vocals.
A few tickets are still available for the children’s Puppet Theatre Show, Out of the Hat, at Coworth Flexlands School in Valley End on Sunday (October 15).
Saturday, October 21 is another day to highlight in your diary for Artworks. Booking is not required and entry is free.
Chobham Village Hall will be packed full of exhibits and artisan wares of all sorts to admire – and buy, of course, with 65 days to Christmas.
There will be jewellery, art in all kinds of media, leatherwork, glassware, kitchen and homeware, luxury cakes and lots more.
Members of Chobham Art Group are exhibiting and selling paintings, prints and cards.
Visit www.festival.chobham.org for up-to-date information on all the events and ticket availability.