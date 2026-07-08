There was Ellie Cahill-Nicholls as vicar’s daughter Cora, with a feisty streak and a hang-up about being a single mum; Rachel Davison, as former schoolteacher Jessie, who gave the girls a lesson in not growing old gracefully; Tracyann Johnson, as glamorous Celia, who tried to fit in at the golf club and failed; and Susie Gow, who as the ever-obliging, downtrodden Ruth went through the biggest transformation in the show.