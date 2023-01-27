CHILDREN'S teeth start falling out and the Tooth Fairy is leaving spiders and toenails rather than shiny coins under their pillows, in the latest book by comedian David Walliams to be adapted for the stage.
Demon Dentist is a mildly scary tale for kids, but former Britain’s Got Talent judge Walliams says his childhood experiences of dental treatment were fairly pleasant.
“When I was a child I used to go to a nice old dentist who always told me I had lovely teeth,” he recalls. “Then he retired and we moved to a new dentist who suddenly started giving me fillings.
“I began to think that she must be evil, but the truth was I had probably just eaten too many sweets.”
Demon Dentist sees 12-year-olds Alfie and Gabz investigate the strange events happening in their hometown. Children are leaving their teeth for the Tooth Fairy and waking up to find odd things under their pillows.
No-one could have dreamed what they’ll discover when they come face to face with the Demon Dentist herself.
“Thinking back to my childhood experiences, it proved to be a good starting point to a story,” explains David. “It’s because you only go to the dentist every six months, you never really get used to it.
“I did believe in the Tooth Fairy, but then I didn’t believe in the Tooth Fairy.
“My parents would leave 10p under my pillow, which I would immediately spend on sweets, so more teeth would fall out. I pretended to believe in the Tooth Fairy so I would get money.
“And I love going to the dentist now, because you come out with the cleanest, sparkliest, whitest teeth.”
Demon Dentist is at the New Victoria Theatre, Woking, from Thursday to Saturday, 9 to 11 February.