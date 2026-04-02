Pilot Theatre’s revival of the stage adaptation of Malorie Blackman’s Noughts and Crosses will come to the Yvonne Arnaud Theatre in Guildford from April 28 to May 2.
Noughts and Crosses is a critically acclaimed novel of first love in a dangerous dystopia.
Sephy is a Cross and Callum is a Nought. Between Noughts and Crosses there are racial and social divides.
A segregated society teeters on a volatile knife edge. As violence breaks out, Sephy and Callum become closer, but this is a romance that will lead them into terrible danger.
Told from the perspectives of two teenagers, Noughts and Crosses is a captivating love story set in a volatile, racially segregated society and explores the powerful themes of love, revolution and what it means to grow up in a divided world.
Noughts and Crosses has been seen by more than 79,000 people on tour, with 55 per cent of the audience being aged under 20. It won Pilot Theatre the award for Excellence in Touring at the 2019 UK Theatre Awards.
Sabrina Mahfouz’s adaptation is based on Malorie Blackman’s first book in the Noughts and Crosses series for teenagers, which won the Red House Children’s Book Award and the Fantastic Fiction Award.
BBC adaptations of Noughts and Crosses were broadcast in 2019 and 2022. The fifth Noughts and Crosses novel, Crossfire, was published in 2019.
Director Esther Richardson said: “Noughts and Crosses has struck a real chord with audiences around the country and it is a great privilege to be working again on this enduring drama.
“The story cuts to the heart of why we must hold sacred and cherish our common humanity and be most wary of those who seek to divide us.
“It’s so exciting and humbling to have the most extraordinarily talented group of actors and creatives join us for this revival. We can’t wait to get started.”
Malorie Blackman has written more than 60 books for children and teenagers, including the Noughts and Crosses series, Thief and science fiction thriller Chasing the Stars.
Her work was adapted for television, with a BAFTA-winning six-part adaptation of Pig-Heart Boy and two series of Noughts and Crosses.
Sabrina Mahfouz is a British Egyptian poet, playwright, performer, writer and producer.
Her recent plays have included the Danny Boyle-directed Free Your Mind (Manchester International Festival), A History of Water in the Middle East (Royal Court), Offside (co-written with Hollie McNish) and With a Little Bit of Luck (Paines Plough).
The cast is Sephy (Brianna Douglas), Callum (Lewis Tidy), Jasmine and ensemble (Elexi Walker), Kamal and ensemble (Chris Jack), Minnie and ensemble (Melody Adeniran), Meggie and ensemble (Emma Keele), Ryan and ensemble (Daniel Copeland) and Jude and ensemble (Fintan Hayeck).
The creative team comprises Esther Richardson (director), Simon Kenny (designer), Ben Cowens (lighting designer), Arun Ghosh and Xana (music and sound), Adam McCready (sound designer), Si Cole (video designer), Xolani Crabtree (associate and movement director) and Shannon David - Elise Casting (casting director).
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