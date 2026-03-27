Medical dramas will be gloriously parodied when General Medical Emergency Ward 10 comes to The Phoenix Theatre and Arts Centre in Bordon on April 16 at 7.30pm.
It’s Dr Ann Fleming’s first day at St David’s, where her unfortunately-named mentor Dr Death is determined to show her who’s boss.
As medical emergencies overload the hapless staff, Dr Fleming has to juggle a complicated budding love affair with a kidney and a nosey hospital boss.
Holby City, Casualty, Doctors, E.R. and countless movies will be reimagined and reinvigorated by Rebecca Vaughan, Andrew Margerison and Gavin Robertson in a cliché-ridden pacy comic homage co-production by Dyad Productions and Company Gavin Robertson
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