Anyone wanting a full-on nightclub experience without being overtaken by a milk float on the way home will love the Boogie Days daytime disco.
It will be time for revellers to reclaim the dance floor as Boogie Days takes them back to the sounds of the 1980s, 1990s and 2000s in a nostalgic time-travelling experience.
There will be DJs, confetti cannons, glow sticks and headbands.
A Boogie Days spokesperson said: “Bring your Prosecco posse along and get the kids to pick you up!”
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