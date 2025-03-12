Chopped Liver and Unions came to Petersfield Museum and Art Gallery on International Women’s Day and could not have been more fitting to mark the occasion.
The show is about the life of Sara Wesker, portrayed by Lottie Walker, who performs the story through songs and dialogue - it is being performed nationwide.
Sara was a garment worker, she formed the United Clothing Workers Union in 1928, and would later be elected to the Communist Party of Great Britain's Central Committee and fought at the Battle of Cable Street.
Speaking to the Petersfield Post, Lottie said: “I found out about Sara by accident, I was singing at the unveiling of the official blue plaque for the Match Girls.
“Dr Louise Raw, who wrote the Match Girls book, was there. We were chatting about my podcast and she said, ‘I've got loads of people I could talk about on your podcast, someone I really want to get out in the public eye is Sara Wesker’.
“Sara made a difference but she’s been written out of history, nobody knows her, but she was all over the papers.”
Musical numbers performed in the show are some of the original protest songs that were sung by Sara's singing strikers. In addition, there are quotes that resonate with women’s empowerment and are a reflection of the time women found themselves living in.
Some of Lottie’s favourite quotes include, "The world is changed by the women you push too far”, and “You cannot expect to be invited to the table, you must demand they set your place!"
Lottie added: “This show is such a team effort because this is about working together. The whole ethos of the show, Sara says it, ‘you can't do it on your own, it only works if we're all in it together’.”