The Byfleet Players' pantomime Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs drew rave reviews for its run this month at Byfleet Village Hall.
Messages of congratulations flooded in, from “an amazing performance, great jokes and dances from Allegro Performers Academy” to “Great night, the kids haven’t stopped talking about it”.
Pantomime producer and director Sharon Harrison said: “Getting back on stage in the village hall was amazing.
“The cast and crew worked tirelessly to make Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs a success. Enormous amounts of time and effort went into painting scenery and making props, and I’m very proud of every one of them. It’s a real team effort to put on the pantomime, and I’m grateful for all their determination and dedication.
“I would also like to thank The Byfleet Village Library for our rehearsal space and all the local businesses and individuals who supported the pantomime through advertising and promoting the show.”
Preparations for a Byfleet Players summer show are now under way, and, of course, plans are already being made for the 2025 pantomime.