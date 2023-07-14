SMASH hit Pretty Woman: The Musical is on its way to Woking following a hugely successful run in the West End.
It will star Amber Davies as Vivian Ward, Oliver Savile as Edward Lewis and Natalie Paris as Kit De Luca.
Amber can currently be seen in the West End as Lorraine Baines in Back to the Future: The Musical at the Adelphi Theatre. Her previous theatre credits include the role of Judy in the original West End cast of 9 to 5 The Musical and Campbell in Bring It On at London’s Southbank Centre.
Oliver’s West End credits include Wicked, Falsettos, The Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables and the UK tour of Cats and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. He also starred alongside Sting in the US tour of The Last Ship.
Natalie is best known as the original Jane Seymour in the West End production of SIX, for which she was nominated for an Olivier Award. She is currently touring North America with the production, having also toured the UK.
Her previous theatre credits include Sunday in the Park with George, Billy Elliot at the Victoria Palace and Les Misérables at the Palace and Queen’s Theatre.
Pretty Woman: The Musical is Hollywood’s ultimate rom-com, live on stage.
Once upon a time in the late 1980s, Vivian met Edward and her life changed forever.
Be swept up in their romance in this dazzlingly theatrical take on a love story for the ages – and get to know these iconic characters in a whole new way – in a show guaranteed to lift your spirits and light up your heart.
Pretty Woman: The Musical features original music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance, a book by Garry Marshall and the film’s screenwriter JF Lawton. It is directed and choreographed by the two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell.
It had its world premiere at Chicago’s Oriental Theatre in March 2018 before transferring to Broadway.
It will be at Woking’s New Victoria Theatre from November 27 to December 2. Tickets starts at £13. For help with bookings, go to https://help.atgtickets.com