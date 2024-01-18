The iconic Edward Scissorhands is coming to the New Victoria Theatre in Woking from February 13 to February 17, 2024.
Devised, directed and choreographed by Matthew Bourne, the production will star Liam Mower and Stephen Murray as Edward Scissorhands with Katrina Lyndon and Ashley Shaw as Kim Boggs.
Matthew said: “Never has the story of Edward Scissorhands been more timely. In an era when uniqueness and identity is both celebrated and reviled, its story of how we treat anyone who appears to be different in our communities is as poignant and relevant as when my dear friend Caroline Thompson wrote the screenplay for Tim Burton’s legendary movie fable some 33 years ago.
“Once again I am truly indebted to Caroline, Tim Burton and Danny Elfman for trusting us with their beloved tale.
“One of the joys of our show is the generational casting. Our town of Hope Springs USA is made up of six families, a mother, a father, a son and a daughter, though this year we have also added a same-sex parent family.
“This gives us a wonderful opportunity to support younger dancers, many of whom have been nurtured in our talent development programmes. I’m thrilled to welcome ‘Edward’ back for our 2023-24 season to spread his message of joy, creativity and acceptance.”
Matthew Bourne’s magical dance production of Edward Scissorhands has carved a place in the hearts of audiences worldwide since its premiere in 2005.
Following sell-out performances in America, Australia, Korea, Japan and Europe, it had its first major revival in 2014 and now returns to UK theatres for the first time in nine years.
Based on the classic Tim Burton movie and featuring the hauntingly beautiful music of Danny Elfman and Terry Davies, the witty, bittersweet story tells of an incomplete boy left alone in a strange new world.
In a castle high on a hill lives Edward, a boy created by an eccentric inventor. When his creator dies, he is left alone and unfinished with only scissors for hands until a kindly townswoman invites him to live with her suburban family.
Can Edward find his place in the well-meaning community which struggles to see past his curious appearance to the innocence and gentleness within?