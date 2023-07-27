THE LIGHTBOX has fun for all the family this summer, from its Family Fun Festival to all the other activities throughout the holidays to entertain and be creative.
The popular fun festival is back next week with garden games and ice cream in the courtyard, drop-in and bookable craft workshops and a self-led summer trail with a sweet prize for those taking part. Drop in daily between 10.30am and 4.30pm.
On Tuesday, August 1, children aged five to ten can create flipbook animations in a workshop.
The following day, bring along under-eights for a special gallery explorers session to celebrate National Playday in our Sophie Ryder: All of Us exhibition, then in the afternoon create cork minotaurs in a free family drop-in session.
On Thursday, August 3, children aged 11 to 16 can have some of their own creative time with the theatre’s set design workshop.
Bubble Fun and Facepaint Friday return on Friday, August 4 (drop in anytime from 1.30pm to 4pm). In the courtyard an expert painter will transform little faces into sparkly butterflies, superhero characters and friendly animals.
You can also enjoy constructing a variety of bubble makers. Learn how they work in the courtyard then test them out at home – all for free.
And there is plenty more to keep everyone busy over the holidays in the series of bookable workshops and free family drop-in activities.
Sessions include Mythical Comic Characters for 11- to 16-year-olds with comic artist James Parsons, and the Paverpol Sculpture workshop, along with the Minotaur Marble Maze and Peg Doll Mythical Creatures for those aged five to ten, right through to free family drop-in Pom Pom Critters and Fantastical Beasts pop-up cards.
Other highlights include a summer trail around the building, collecting your trail from The Lightbox entrance and, when completed, going to reception on the ground floor to claim a sticker and sweet treat prize.
There is also the Art Cart and Make and Play area ready to enjoy.
For full details of the Summer Family Fun Festival and the programme of events for the holidays, visit thelightbox.org.uk