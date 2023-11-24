Step back into the '80s and dance for a cause at the Blag Christmas Party on December 8 at Farnborough Football Club.
This festive throwback, organised by Blag Promotions, features '80s cover band Take On Me and DJ Brad from Agincourt, promising a night of nostalgic beats.
The Blag Christmas Party is dedicated to raising funds for Shine Cancer Support, the only UK charity specifically supporting adults in their 20s, 30s, and 40s facing a cancer diagnosis.
Recognising the unique challenges of younger adults, Shine fills a crucial gap often overlooked by traditional support services.
Dress to impress in your best 80s gear, as prizes await the most dazzling outfits.
Tickets are £6 in advance from wegotickets or £7 at the door. Doors open at 8pm, so arrive early to ensure you don't miss a moment of the retro magic.
For more information and tickets, contact Pete Cole at Blag Promotions (07802 683738, [email protected]) and stay updated on Twitter, the website, or Facebook.