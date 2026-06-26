A new exhibition called Animal Encounters will showcase the animal world through artists within The Ingram Collection at the Lightbox Gallery in Woking from July 11 until October 4.
Animal Encounters brings together a lively selection of artworks exploring the enduring bond between humans and the animal world.
Drawing on works from The Ingram Collection, the exhibition features paintings, prints and sculpture by Ruskin Spear, Roger Hilton, Elisabeth Frink and John Craxton, shown alongside contemporary works from the collection.
These works reveal how animals have long inspired curiosity, empathy and imaginative storytelling, from bold sculptural forms to expressive and playful mark making.
Contemporary pieces introduce fresh perspectives on how animals reflect, challenge and deepen our understanding of ourselves and the natural world.
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