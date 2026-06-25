In 45 Years, Kate (Geraldine James) and Geoff (Gabriel Byrne) are happy and cosy in their long marriage and preparing for their anniversary party.
Geoff suggests they open the party with the song played for their first wedding dance. Kate agrees before handing him a letter telling him the body of a woman who disappeared on a Swiss mountain in the 1970s has been found in melting ice.
He admits to Kate that she was his girlfriend and he wanted to marry her. The party goes ahead but Kate seems reluctant to repeat their dance.
Director Prasanna Puwanarajah’s minimalist production ensured little distraction from the fine acting that enriched this short, captivating play backed by 1970s hits.
Chichester Festival Theatre will host 45 Years until July 11.
Sheila Checkley
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