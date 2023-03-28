PHIL Tufnell, the former England cricketer, is to make a personal appearance at a Woking cocktail bar.
The former team captain on the BBC One panel show A Question of Sport will be at Komo for brunch on 1 April.
Tufnell, who was also a King of the Jungle winner of the ITV series I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here, will be available to speak to customers.
Ashley Westen, the Komo director and longstanding friend of Tufnell, said he is very friendly and would be very happy to chat to fans who might want to know his thoughts on the forthcoming men’s Ashes series.
Ashley said the event will run from noon to 4pm and highlight Komo’s brunch menu and Tufnell’s sparkling wine, The Duchess, from his Tuffers’ Tipple range.
It is named after his nickname for his wife Dawn.
“We will have a DJ and a saxophonist to create a great brunch vibe,” Ashley said.
He said the Woking bar is his second Komo, after he opened one in Guildford a few years ago. Ashley said he wanted to call it Kokomo after the Beach Boys hit that featured in the 1988 Tom Cruise film Cocktail, but there was a nightclub in Glasgow of that name so he had to shorten it.
Tufnell told the News & Mail: “I am very much looking forward to getting along to Komo.
“I am particularly delighted to be ‘launching’ one of my Tuffers’ Tipple range of wines.
“I love this sparkling wine; in fact, I love all wine. So I hope as many people as possible will come down and join us.”