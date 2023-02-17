A FESTIVAL of South Asian, dance, film and comedy is coming to Woking town centre, starting on Thursday.
The Mini Mela is taking place mostly in the Buzz Theatre on the top level of the Peacocks shopping centre.
Performances by the Amina Khayyam Dance Company are opening the festival.
Friday will see a stand-up comedy night with female South Asian comedians, Bas Rahman, Monica Chatterjee and Alex Bertilus-Fernandes.
On Saturday, there is a community dance platform.
The following weekend, the festival moves to the nearby Nova cinema complex, starting with A Thousand Borrowed Eyes, a short film focusing on the Kathak dancer and choreographer, Nahid Saddiqui, who will be present and will take part in a question and answer session. This will be followed by a screening of the Bollywood classic Pakeezah, starring Ashok Kumar and Meena Kumari.
The festival closes on Saturday 4 March at Buzz with two performances by the Amina Khayyam Dance Company to live music.
The Mini Mela is being hosted by Dance Woking, whose CEO and artistic director, Sam McCaffrey, said: “We have been working with Amina Khayyam for over 10 years, and it is so exciting to be expanding our work to bring a dance-led Mini Mela to Woking.
“We invited Amina Khayyam Dance, a company who use dance to highlight feminine issues, to curate the festival. They have put together a dynamic programme featuring a mix of South Asian films, stand-up comedy, live dance performances accompanied by musicians, as well as post-show talks.
“Alongside the professional programme we are hosting a community platform. We are delighted with the support we have had from the dance community for this inaugural event.
“I urge anyone who is curious, interested in seeing something new, would like to feel nostalgic with a Bollywood blockbuster or enjoys stand-up to support the festival.”
Amina Khayyam has a long association with Woking, leading workshops with various community groups and working with Dance Woking to create Imagine Kantha during the pandemic lockdown with a guerilla-style performance in an empty shop in the Peacocks Centre in 2021.
Amina said: “It is important for me to use my work to highlight issues experienced within the community, so those least engaged have a voice. In particular, I focus on the marginalised female voice and use the South Asian dance Kathak as my core narrative.
“I like to experiment with theatre, live art, and technology. I feel it is important for me to use my work to highlight issues experienced within the community, so those least engaged have a voice through my work, and like to experiment with theatre, live art, and technology.
“I create my work through collaboration, participation, exploration, and opportunities for creative and cultural expression shaping.”
For tickets and more details, visit https://www.dancewoking.com/event-category/south-asian-mini-festival/