Grab the opportunity to get into the festive spirit with a Christmas market – and you don’t need to travel far to find one.
The Horsell Christmas market is on Saturday 7 December (1pm to 5pm) thanks to the hard work of Caroline and Geoff Hughes with their enthusiastic helpers from the First Thursday Club.
There will be 51 stalls along the High Street, inside the Evangelical Church and in the car park outside the church.
Food stalls for snacks and drinks, as well as shops, pubs, restaurants and cafes, will all be open.
As well as the Red Lion, Crown, Café Primo and Horsell Kitchen, there will be burgers and hotdogs from Prince & Sons from 12-4pm, pizza slices and pasta from Squisito, Prosecco & Panini from Deli Class, Indian savouries from Dee’s Kitchen, starters and nibbles from the Beijing, snacks from Horsell Kitchen, cakes from Salvation Cakes, Chloe’s Cakes, Horsell Scouts and Guides, beer from Thurston Brewery and mulled wine, hot chocolate and mince pies from The Cricketers stall outside Startrite.
Then begin your Christmas shopping with local crafts and gifts, jewellery from Galaxy Gems, Vz Collection, Jan’s Fripperies, Bijoux Wired, Oliver Jones with his handcrafted silver jewellery, plus many more stalls.
There will be bands, singers and dancers on the High Street and in the car park outside the Evangelical Church from 1-5pm.
Father Christmas has promised to call in and will be outside Studio 101 thanks to Woking Lions, with more family fun inside the Evangelical Church.
Horsell Christmas market supports local charities, which will be raising much-needed funds.
The Friends of Woking Community Hospital will have second-hand books, Christmas cards and teddy bears, Holme Farm Community Project upcycled items and Flora’s Fund Bone Cancer Charity has Christmas table decorations and wood sculptures.
The High Street will be setting up from 7am and fully closed from 1-5pm.