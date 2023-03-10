EXPLORERS, or perhaps eggsplorers, of all ages should head for RHS Garden Wisley this Easter where larger-than-life eggs are just waiting to be discovered.
This year’s Giant Egg Hunt features new competition-winning designs, and children who find all the hidden eggs will be rewarded with a free chocolate treat from PLAYin CHOC.
Free from the top allergens, vegan and ethically made in the UK, the delicious creamy chocolate is made from only three organic plants.
The Giant Egg Hunt runs from Saturday 1 April to Monday 17 April, 10am to 5pm daily, in the garden.
Additional activities on offer throughout the holidays include Easter-themed seed planting and craft workshops in the Clore Learning Centre, seasonal walks and talks, and the opportunity to get hands on to learn all about the cocoa tree at RHS Hilltop.
For more information, including opening times, admission prices and a What’s on at Wisley section, visit www.rhs.org.uk.