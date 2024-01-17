The stage version of Edward Scissorhands is coming to the New Victoria Theatre in Woking from February 13 to 17.
In a castle high on a hill lives Edward, a boy created by an eccentric inventor. When his creator dies, he is left alone and unfinished with only scissors for hands until a kindly woman invites him to live with her suburban family.
Can Edward find his place in the well-meaning community which struggles to see past his curious appearance to the innocence and gentleness within?
Liam Mower and Stephen Murray will play Edward Scissorhands, with Katrina Lyndon and Ashley Shaw (Kim Boggs). Kerry Biggin, Sophia Hurdley, Etta Murfitt and Mami Tomotani (Peg Boggs), Glenn Graham and Dominic North (Bill Boggs), Benjamin Barlow Bazeley and Ben Brown (Jim Upton), Stephanie Billers, Nicole Kabera and Ashley Shaw (Joyce Monroe), and James Lovell, Luke Murphy and Reece Causton (George Monroe).
Completing the cast are Andrew Ashton, Jade Copas, Jamie Duncan-Campbell, Anna Maria de Freitas, Perreira de Jesus Franque, Molly Shaw-Downie, Megan Ferguson, Savannah Ffrench, Christina Gibbs, Aristide Lyons, Xholindi Muci, Barnaby Quarendon, Edwin Ray, Holly Saw, Nikolas Shikkis, Xavier Andriambolanoro Sotiya and Carrie Willis.
For tickets visit www.atgtickets.com/new-victoria-theatre