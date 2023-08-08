STUDENTS from St John the Baptist School in Woking took on Salesian (Chertsey), St Andrew’s (Leatherhead) and St Paul’s (Sunbury) to showcase their ideas in a Dragons’ Den-style business plan competition and exhibition.
The positivity and enthusiasm of pupils from the secondary schools shone through as they dedicated their time and energy to coming up with business ideas to meet some of society’s challenges.
“There were some excellent examples of how a seedling idea can sprout legs and gain momentum,” said head judge John Daly, founder of The Engagement Effect.
“Without exception, there were elements from each of the team’s ideas and pitches that impressed each one of the dragons.
“I hope all the budding entrepreneurs who took part feel proud about what they did and achieved.
“Presenting their idea and pitching it to people they’ve never met is not easy.
“And I hope it has given them the bug of what it feels like to have a great idea, work closely with great people to build a great business and go on to deliver real value to positively impact their customers – and then reap the rewards.
“It was abundantly clear how much effort, business thinking, teamwork and research the teams had put in.”
The evening started with students showcasing their ideas at an exhibition, with each team preparing a stall and talking to guests about their ideas. It culminated in a Dragons’ Den-style business pitch where the teams presented their ideas to a panel of judges from industry.
The business winning Most Likely to Succeed was Tichy, which means peace in Slovak, from SJB School Year 10. Their product aimed to use essential oils embedded in a bamboo bracelet to beat exam stress.
The Best Exhibition Stand went to Releaf from St Paul’s School for a recyclable water container and snack box, and the Best Pitch to Gifted from Salesian for their wellbeing gift box.