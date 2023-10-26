The annual Dummer Fair cashed in an awe-inspiring amount for Treloar School and College.
Held at the Dummer Cricket Centre near Basingstoke, Treloar’s annual Dummer Fair attracted more than 1,000 visitors this year and raised an estimated £36,000.
The fair was the hubbub of laughter and chatter, with guests browsing through a range of goods sold by over 80 stallholders.
From Christmas gifts ideas to clothes, houseware, jewellery and fresh produce, there was plenty to choose from and enjoy the annual gathering of small business owners from all over the UK, who came to Dummer Village to support Treloar’s.
“I love coming to the Dummer Fair; there’s a mix of things, lovely things to look at, and knowing that everything goes towards helping Treloar’s makes it even better,” said Libby, one of the visitors at The Dummer Fair.
Dummer Fair committee member Jackie Oliver said: “Having been involved with Treloar’s and the Dummer Fair for eight years, we are delighted the fair has once again produced a record result.
“Every penny of this money goes to support the fantastic work Treloar’s does to help its students realise their dreams, and become as independent as possible.
“It takes a village of volunteers and supporters to run the fair, and we are so grateful to everyone who has helped this year.”
Lucinda Gillingham, Treloar’s director of fundraising and marketing, said: “We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to all those who attended and supported the Dummer Fair. The dedication of the committee and the Treloar’s team in organising the event was exceptional and it was heartening to welcome along over 1,000 shoppers!
"The funds raised from the event will all go towards providing essential equipment, enhancing staffing, improving facilities and enriching the overall experiences for our students at Treloar’s. We simply couldn’t run as a charity without the support of the community and events like this so thank you again to everyone involved.”