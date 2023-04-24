Woking BC provide lots of bins in key locations, and these are emptied regularly. When you go out for a walk, take a plastic bag and pick up the litter. Gloves are recommended, and you can use a “litter picker” to save you bending down. When you reach a convenient litter bin dispose of it all there. If you do a regular walk, especially a dog walk, then do a regular litter pick. This is all the more important if an early morning dog walk in a park or along a track.