If you’re a fan of Bridgerton you may have noticed Lady Whistledown describing hope as the most dangerous of emotions.
Do you agree? I suppose it depends on whether you think hope encourages unrealistic dreams or whether you think it gives us the courage to live fulfilling lives.
I recently went on a Makaton training course and learnt that there are now two signs for hope. The original sign is simply two crossed fingers – the kind of hope that’s just a wish that things will turn out well.
But there’s a newer sign that was devised to show the Christian understanding of hope, and it ends with a fist – something solid and dependable.
Christians believe that “Hope is a strong and trustworthy anchor for our souls” (Hebrews 6:19) because it is based on the unshakeable promises of God.
God doesn’t promise to fulfil all our wishes but he does promise to always be with us, in this life and the next. May this solid, dependable hope bring light to your life today.
Rachel Johnson
Parish of St Peter
Woking