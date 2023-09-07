Some Surrey residents are now able to take some DIY waste to the tip for free with charges being removed at nine of the county’s 15 tips.
At tips in Shepperton, Camberley, Woking, Epsom, Leatherhead, Chertsey, Earlswood, Witley and Guildford, residents can now take up to two 50-litre rubble bags or one item no larger than 2m x 0.75m x 0.7m per household to the tip for free, in these time periods.
Anything above those limits will be charged at current rates, which can be found on the Surrey County Council website.
It comes after changes to government policy were proposed in June, and the council’s cabinet member for property and waste said the authority was making the changes now despite it being unclear when new laws would come in.
Councillor Natalie Bramhall (Conservative, Redhill West & Meadvale) said: “It’s about making the system as simple as possible for our residents, while protecting our sites from commercial operators taking advantage of a tax-payer funded service.”
Charges have been in place for construction waste at Surrey’s tips since September 2016. Changes to government policy could cost the county council £1.12 million per year.