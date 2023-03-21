A GROUP assault left the victim with serious injuries, say police, who are appealing for witnesses to the attack in Byfleet.
The man, in his 50s, was assaulted by a group of youths in Stream Close, with the main suspect thought to be a teenager aged 15 or 16.
“The assault took place on the evening of Saturday 11 March and involved the victim being approached by a group of young men, who pushed him to the ground before kicking him multiple times,” said a police press spokesman. “He also sustained a laceration to his arm.
“The main suspect is described as being white, around 15 or 16-years-old, of slim build, around 5ft 8in tall and with short blonde or ginger hair.
“He was wearing a black tracksuit and may have received an injury to his face during the incident.”
Anyone who witnessed the assault, or who may have CCTV footage of the attack or information which could assist the investigation, is asked to contact the police quoting PR/45230027867 via:
• The online reporting tool https://www.surrey.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/
If you do not wish to leave your name, please call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.