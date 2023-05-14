DAN Moss is Woking's News & Mail player of the season.
The 22-year-old defender, who has played for Leyton Orient in League Two, received his trophy from News & Mail sports reporter James Clark during the club’s family fun day at The Laithwaite Community Stadium last Sunday.
One of the aspects that the News & Mail trophy likes to recognise is the impact of young players over a campaign.
And Clark, who has covered the Cards for the News & Mail during 2022-23, said: “Moss has been excellent this season, and has thrown himself into every challenge.”
Moss featured in 48 games for Woking this term. He made 47 starts, 44 of them in the Vanarama National League.
For more on the Cards, see the 18 May issue of the News & Mail, in shops now.