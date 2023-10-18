His work as a director/choreographer has included The Witches Of Eastwick and Copacabana at the Watermill Theatre in Newbury, Fiddler On The Roof on a national tour, Chess on tour in the UK and in Toronto, The Hot Mikado on a national tour and, in the West End, Sunset Boulevard, My One And Only and Spend, Spend, Spend – the last two nominated for an Olivier Award for Best Choreography.