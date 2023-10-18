Craig Revel Horwood, a judge on Strictly Come Dancing since it began in 2004, will play The Wicked Witch of the West in The Wizard Of Oz at the New Victoria Theatre in Woking from May 7 to 12 next year.
Join Dorothy, Toto and friends on an unforgettable adventure down the yellow brick road to the merry old land of Oz.
Featuring the iconic original score from the Oscar-winning MGM film, including Over The Rainbow, Follow The Yellow Brick Road and We’re Off To See The Wizard – with additional songs from Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice – this spectacular production will be a truly magical experience for all the family.
Craig said: “I am super-excited about taking on the iconic role of The Wicked Witch of the West in The Wizard Of Oz. She’s mean, green and wants those shoes! Aquaphobic and fab-u-lous – here I come!”
Craig also directs and appears in the annual Strictly Come Dancing Live arena tour. He created the touring show Strictly Confidential, was head judge on Dancing with the Stars New Zealand and is currently head judge on Dancing with the Stars Australia.
Craig started his career as a performer in musical theatre in his home country of Australia, moving to London to appear in many West End musicals including Miss Saigon and Crazy for You.
After many years he returned to the West End, starring as Miss Hannigan in Annie, which he also twice toured around the UK. He has starred in pantomime every year, with roles including the Wicked Queen in Snow White, Captain Hook in Peter Pan and the Wicked Stepmother in Cinderella.
His work as a director/choreographer has included The Witches Of Eastwick and Copacabana at the Watermill Theatre in Newbury, Fiddler On The Roof on a national tour, Chess on tour in the UK and in Toronto, The Hot Mikado on a national tour and, in the West End, Sunset Boulevard, My One And Only and Spend, Spend, Spend – the last two nominated for an Olivier Award for Best Choreography.
For tickets call 0844 871 7645 or visit www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-victoria-theatre