He’s known and loved by millions for getting to the point and midway through our conversation, Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood does just that.
He’s talking about his show at the Yvonne Arnaud, Guildford, supporting the theatre’s Play Your Part fundraising campaign, which is a preview of his coming 53-date national tour. He says: “This show is unlike anything I’ve ever done. People aren’t going to see ‘The Judge, Craig’. They’re going to see the real Craig. It’s about my life, it’s who I am. It’s the most personal tour I’ve ever done.’
Craig is delighted to support the Yvonne Arnaud: “I had a truly fab-u-lous time there creating a wonderful musical called Beautiful and Damned. It’s a really creative space and as a company we were welcomed with loving arms by the entire team.
“The Yvonne Arnaud Theatre shines as a star in Surrey due to its illustrious history, exceptional productions, community involvement, and commitment to providing a memorable theatrical experience for all.”
Who Craig is can be traced back to his roots. The man who turned 60 in January and who has become a national treasure started out in musical theatre. His first ever job was West Side Story, and he took singing lessons as a kid in his native Australia.
Music was in his life throughout his schooling. “It just seemed to be a very natural journey for me to go into musicals. I just loved performing in musicals until I was 30. People don't really know me as a singer because I've been in the background doing it, I suppose.”
Other areas of his life took over. He became one of the UK’s best and most influential directors and choreographers, winning Laurence Olivier Award nominations for Spend Spend Spend and My One and Only.
He directed the opening ceremonies of the 2002 Commonwealth Games in Manchester and was invited to join the judging panel for BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing in 2004. As of 2025, he’s Strictly’s only original judge.
Strictly made him a household name as a stringent rule-follower who has dished out more low scores of “1” than any other judge. Becoming famous for catchphrases and unique locutions – from chah-chah-chah to fab-u-lous – Craig has outlasted everyone.
And yet there are many more strings to his diamante-encrusted bow, and singing is foremost among them. So when the opportunity arose last year to record an album he jumped at the chance.
“I thought: ‘Come on, you're 60. Do it.’ My mum's always told me to get an album together, and do something.
“So, I thought: ‘Yeah, I’ll do it.’ I grew up in the era before things were recorded – so there are no recordings of my earlier performances in theatre. No one had mobile phones and all of that malarkey back then. Now everything is recorded, no matter what you do. I walk out the hotel room, and it's recorded by someone.”
Craig went into the studio and recorded Revelations – Songs Boys Don’t Sing. It’s a stunning collection of tunes that showcases a marvellous, emotive, pitch-perfect voice. His interpretations of such songs as Memory showed a discombobulating degree of warmth and empathy, Don’t Rain On My Parade cast him as the ultimate razzle-dazzle showman, while As Long As He Needs Me, from Oliver! became a song that took on new meaning with Craig’s thoughtful tenderness.
“Singing is such a liberating experience. Each song on the album means something to me. You know, the first ever musical that my mum went to see with the kids was Jesus Christ Superstar, so I’ve recorded I Don’t Know How To Love Him.
“Waltzing Matilda is in there because I was born in Australia and when we grew up it was like a national anthem.”
Craig will be joined on stage by the super-talented musician Ben Goddard, who fans will recall from their double-act on Celebrity Gogglebox. He can’t wait to hang out with one of his best mates and is expecting plenty of laughter along the way.
“I love Ben. I've worked with him quite a lot, either directing with him or when we did a one-man show together, which was hilarious.
“For me, this is about the real Craig Revel Horwood, not the judge Craig Revel Horwood. It’s about my life before I became a judge, and then my life after being a judge, because that, of course, is the only thing that I'm famous for.”
As well as singing the songs, Craig will be telling stories about the part they’ve played in his life – and, yes, spoiler alert, there’ll be plenty of tales from the other side of the dance floor.
“It’s been fab-u-lous to have been there since the start. None of us could ever have believed it would become the phenomenon that it did. It’s been a huge part of my life and the reason that people know me. So yes, of course, I’ll be talking about Strictly – I don’t think people would forgive me if I didn’t.”
At a time in life when many are slowing down, or reaching a happy and stable plateau, Craig continues to chase his dreams.
“It's going to be great. I’m looking forward to it.”
And with that, it’s time to call it a wrap.
Craig Revel Horwood has become part of the national discourse with his humorous role on Strictly, but, as importantly, he’s been responsible for some of the nation’s best work in musical theatre.
Now it’s time for him to step out of the shadow and take centre stage. It’s time to hear him sing like never before. And it’s time to hear Craig Revel Horwood’s very own, very personal Revelations.
The show runs for approximately 1hr 40min, including a 20-minute interval, and starts at 7pm.
Tickets are from £36, access tickets from £31 with free essential companion.
Meet and greet tickets £75, access meet and greet £70, essential companions meet and greet £70.
Craig Revel Horwood: Revelations is a night in support of the Yvonne Arnaud Theatre’s Play Your Part Campaign.
The campaign to transform the theatre and develop this much-loved building as a cultural community hub with theatre at its core is well under way. The theatre is building new multi-purpose spaces for wider community and artistic benefit, ensuring it can meet the needs of the communities of Surrey for the next 50 years.
Accessibility has been improved with the addition of accessible toilets, and there are other exciting changes coming in the next few months, such as the new lift servicing all floors of the building. The new Riverbank Kitchen on the ground floor is coming to life and the new stalls bar will be completed this spring.
In June 2023 the theatre received £3m from Surrey County Council’s Your Fund Surrey large Community Projects Fund as well as raising a further £2.27m to date.
The theatre still needs to generate a further £631,000 and will be hosting fundraising events across the year in aid of Play Your Part, including Dial Medicine for Murder in April, a discussion between two good doctors about how a life-saving profession harboured notorious serial killers.