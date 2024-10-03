The rollout of COVID and flu vaccines for older adults, care home residents and those with long term health conditions has kicked off.
Part of the NHS drive to protect against a ‘tripledemic’ of viruses this winter. Those eligible have been able to book appointments since September 23. With thousands of slots still available in the South East, anyone eligible can book in via the NHS website, the NHS App, or by calling 119 for free.
The flu vaccine can also be booked by searching online for a local pharmacy and there are walk in sites available to get the COVID vaccine.
NHS has already invited millions of people to come forward and GP practices and other local NHS services will also be contacting people to offer both vaccines. Those that are eligible do not have to wait to receive an invitation to be able to book.
Flu vaccinations for children and pregnant women started last month to help stop the virus spreading, with clinics taking place in a range of settings.
In Hampshire, two to three-year-olds are getting the flu nasal spray in ‘Bluey’ themed children’s vaccine clinics.
Flu season usually peaks in December and January so starting adult vaccinations from October ensures those most at risk are protected during the colder months when people gather indoors, and viruses spread.
For the first time, the NHS is also offering a vaccination for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), a common cause of coughs and colds which can be dangerous to older people and young children.