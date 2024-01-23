A Wrecclesham man who 'drifted' his BMW in front of a police car and escaped at 90mph through Farnham town centre has been sentenced in court.
Adam Dudman, 23, from Applelands Close, was slapped with a community order, rehabilitation activity, 200 hours unpaid work, a 16 month driving ban and an extended test, as well as a £199 fine at Guildford Magistrates' Court on January 4.
It comes after he was caught on police dash-cam footage 'drifting' his BMW M2 out of Castle Street into The Borough before leading police on a 90mph high speed chase through the town centre just before 9pm on July 29, 2023.
Officers immediately turned their blue lights and siren with the expectation Dudman would pull over.
Instead the Wrecclesham man 'cut up' a member of the public as he drifted around another corner at the Royal Deer crossroads before reaching speeds of 92mph in a 30mph limit.
He then travelled through a red light at the busy Hickleys Corner junction on the wrong side of the road, losing the police car in the process.
However, having caught his antics on video, officers attended Dudman's home address in Wrecclesham where the culprit identified himself.
Dudman was charged with failing to stop and dangerous driving, and pleaded guilty at Guildford Magistrates' Court on January 4.