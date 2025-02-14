A Knaphill shoplifter has been sentenced to six years in prison for her role in an aggravated burglary in Mytchett.
Casandra Howlett, 35, of Cedar Way, Guildford, was also jailed for six months for seven counts of theft, including from Tesco Express and the Co-op in Knaphill High Street. The sentences will be served concurrently.
Police Community Support Officer Rob Freeman, from the Knaphill safer neighbourhood team, said: "We take all reports of shoplifting seriously and intelligence can really help us to build a bigger picture of what is happening locally.
"I would encourage all retailers and staff to please continue proactively reporting these offences and saving and providing CCTV footage of the suspects, so that we can identify them and get suspects charged and into court, thus reducing crimes of this nature."