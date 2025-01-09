Residents looking to upgrade their homes with energy saving ‘retrofit’ measures can now access Surrey County Council’s (SCC) new Home Energy Improvement Guide.
More than 300,000 homes in Surrey have low energy performance, meaning people live in homes which are poorly insulated, expensive to run, and prone to damp or mould due to inadequate internal air quality.
To support residents, SCC has created the guide as a comprehensive and user-friendly resource to help residents on their journey to a more affordable, comfortable and healthy home.
Residents can access detailed and practical advice on appropriate retrofit measures for three common house types, and how to arrange for their installation. Ranging from cost-effective upgrades like draught proofing, to full-scale retrofits including solar and heat pump systems.