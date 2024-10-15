A primary school in Byfleet needs your support to win a share of £3,000!
The prize is on offer as part of the Rethink Waste scheme and is free for anyone who wants to get involved.
Once signed up, people will have access to online activities such as quizzes, pledges and videos. It works by watching a video, making a pledge or completing a quiz to earn points.
The points can then be donated to West Byfleet Junior School. The schools with the most points by November 17 will win a share of the money pot.
West Byfleet Junior School said that it would use the money to reclaim an outdoor area that has fallen into disuse so that it can be used for growing vegetables.
Rethink Waste has already awarded £17,000 to Surrey primary schools with residents donating points to schools almost 10,000 times since the scheme launched.
Two schools in Guildford and one each in Merstham, Bagshot and Tadworth, were each awarded funds for projects that included building a new home for school guinea pigs, installing a green roof and building a bug hotel.
Rethink Waste is Surrey’s movement to reduce what residents waste. It is being delivered by the Surrey Environment Partnership, of which Woking Borough Council is a member.
Nearly 10,000 households across the county have signed up so far, completing nearly 120,000 activities. As well as donating to schools, members have been using their points to enter prize draws and give to charities.