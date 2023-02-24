HIGH prices and low wages will be the focus of the February Woking Debate, which is being held on Saturday morning.
The event – titled Cost of living or price of greed? – is at Lakeside Community Centre, Goldsworth Park, a different venue to the usual location for the debates.
“We are moving from Christ Church in Woking for this one occasion, as Goldsworth Park has areas of deprivation and we want to encourage people affected by the cost of living crisis to attend,” said the organising committee’s chairman Keith Scott.
Woking Liberal Democrat borough and county councillor Will Forster is one of the speakers at the debate, which starts at 11am, with the doors open for refreshments from 10.30am.
The community centre is in Tracious Close. Entrance to the debate is free, with donations to running costs welcome when the event finishes at 12.30pm. The debate will be broadcast live on Zoom. Email Keith on [email protected] to receive the link.