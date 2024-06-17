Despite a downpour of rain on the first day, it was bright sunshine on the Sunday for this year's Horsell Garden Safari (HGS).
The event was organised by the HGS committee and raised £5,000 for charity and twenty-four gardens were on display, thanks to local garden owners who opened up their gardens.
Visitors who came out in high numbers despite the rain, to enjoy fresh air in the outdoor spaces and there were happy smiles all round. Several new garden owners stepped up to the mark this year, each showing something different. From tranquility in Morton Close to Koi Carp in Woodham Rise.
There were wonderful teas on offer and on the Sunday, the Woking Amateur Operatic Society served their refreshments in full waitress costumes. Tony Wellbelove showed off his wood turning workshop and the Woking Flute Orchestra gave a delightful concert in Pauline and David's garden on the Saturday.
In addition to new gardens, there were old favourites where visitors enjoyed seeing what had changed or matured. The allotments, always a joy, had a wonderful diversity of fruit, vegetables and flowers and Jonathan Allen held his super sale of plants on behalf of the Friends of Woking Community Hospital (FWCH).
Although the plant sale was held for only one day this year, it still managed to raise £1,110 on its own for the hospital’s wish list. More than 200 visitors attended the safari despite the Saturday showers.
The Safari was kindly sponsored by Seymours, Victoria Clinic and Hamlyns and the stalwart Horsell shop owners who regularly sell the brochures.