Surrey County Council hosted a special event earlier this month to celebrate local heroes and community champions.
The Stars in Surrey 2024 event at G Live in Guildford honoured individuals and groups who have made significant contributions to the community, with a range of awards presented to highlight their achievements.
Among the winners was Blair Parrott, organiser of the Men’s Pit Stop at Farnham Rugby Club, who won the Star Volunteer Award for his work in helping support men’s mental health.
Speaking after the ceremony, Blair said: “The night really showcased the great people in Surrey, doing some amazing work.
“I’m so fortunate to work in the communities and prevention team, this has led to us having a real impact on the work around men’s mental health in Surrey. Our motto, it’s OK to talk and stronger together, really matters.”
The Make It Happen Community Star Award went to the Lucy Rayner Foundation.
A representative of the charity said: “We are so happy that we won this award. This is for the community, this is for what we stand for. This is about mental health for young people in the community.”
Surrey County Council chief executive Terence Herbert said: “People of local government do an unheralded and unsung job, it’s important for us to celebrate the success and show how much staff are valued here in the organisation.
“Stars in Surrey provides a platform to celebrate not only our staff but also the individuals and community groups within the county who go above and beyond to ensure that no one is left behind.”