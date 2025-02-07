Alton Lions Club
Alton Lions Club would like to say a massive thank you to all those who live and work in Alton and the surrounding villages for their support over the past year and especially during the Christmas period.
President John Mill said it was only the second year the club had been responsible for running Alton’s Santa Sleigh and added: “It goes from strength to strength.”
In 2024 Santa and his reindeer braved December’s often challenging weather to visit as many folk as possible on their eco-friendly sleigh. Together with their team of Lions and volunteer helpers they raised £9,609.
After deducting costs, £8,600 will be donated to individuals or families in need, and voluntary groups and charitable or educational organisations working with children or adults within the local community.
The closing date for applications to this fund is March 1. For details visit www.altonsanta.org.uk/funding-application
Prior to the arrival of Santa, Alton Lions spent the latter part of November posting Christmas cards through the doors of local residential and business properties seeking support for individuals and families in need in Alton and the wider community over the Christmas period. The activity raised more than £3,000 towards the Christmas gift project.
Working with other charitable organisations to try to prevent duplication, the need was found to be greater than in previous years. Alton Lions supported 129 families with Sainsbury’s vouchers and gave 50 gift bags to elderly residents, collected by pupils from St Mary’s Bentworth CE Primary School and Amery Hill School, and customers of Sainsbury’s in Alton.
Alton Lions also ran a Christmas craft market and took part in Alton Town Council’s Christmas lights switch-on event, providing a fun and festive end to a busy year of events and service activities.
President John Mill said: “As well as providing service and entertainment for the local community, more than 90 per cent of any money raised by these activities goes to help those in need in the local community. The rest goes to Lions Clubs International to provide relief to those caught up in major disasters around the globe.
“However Lions do not work in isolation and a very special vote of thanks has to go to our amazing sponsors and volunteer supporters for their kindness, energy and enthusiasm in supporting Lions events throughout the year.”
Alton Lions Club is always keen to welcome more members and volunteer supporters. For more information call free on 0345 833 2701, visit www.altonlions.org.uk or search for Alton Lions Club on Facebook.
The Arts Society Alton
The Arts Society Alton enjoyed a lecture presented by Mark Hill entitled Mdina Glass and Isle of Wight Studio Glass on January 14.
Mark, often seen on Antiques Roadshow, gave a fascinating and enlightening talk on Michael Harris, a glass designer, who founded Mdina Glass and then subsequently Isle of Wight Studio Glass.
Harris was a pioneer of studio glass, innovative and always experimenting. After graduating in 1955 he joined the Royal College of Arts and studied industrial glass. He was known as “Tappy” Harris because of the way he would tap at the glass surface to produce his unique designs.
In 1968 he, his wife Elizabeth and their two young boys left to live on the island of Malta and they set up their own glass making business, Mdina Glass. Harris was also very good at marketing and produced high end giftware, unique pieces that were extremely popular with tourists visiting the island. The company was instantly successful and pieces were sold in stores around the world, including in Italy - competing with Venetian glass - and in Heals in the UK.
In the studio Harris was able to continue experimenting with his designs based on the Mediterranean colours he saw around him. His glass was textured, bobbly, uneven and colourful. His hallmark piece, for which he is so well known, is the iconic “Fish” vase.
It is a difficult piece to produce, with wings wrapped around the vase, all in glass. There are variations on the form but all are tactile, comfortable designs in the shape of a manta ray – thus giving it the name of “The Fish”. These vases today could fetch £1,500 to £2,000. Following on from this was “The Crizzlestone” which developed from the “Fish” vase. There are known to be only 40 of them in existence, which increases their value to around £4,200.
By 1972 Mdina Glass was being exported all across the world as far as Japan. Then Malta wanted the British to leave and Michael and his family had to go. They moved to another island, the Isle of Wight, and immediately set up a studio near Ventnor. Many of Harris’ designs were influenced by Malta - “Seaward”, “Aurine” and “Tortoiseshell” were all very successful and popular designs in the late 1970s.
In 1978 came Harris’ big break with his “Azurene” glass design, where gold and silver leaf are added to glass. This design reflected the fashion of the 1980s and the glass sold very well, which led to the studio expanding and more staff being employed.
From 1980 Harris’ family started to join the business, his boys Timothy and Jonathan and his wife Elizabeth. Between 1985 and 2010 their designs could be seen in the glass based on the sea, land and nightscapes. The studio had global success and there would often be a six-month waiting list to have a piece made. Timothy’s designs were very progressive and abstract. Jonathan’s were more linear, based on older design influences.
Michael Harris then decided to retire and his sons took over the business. He moved to Gozo, an island of Malta, where he died in 1994. He was the first British studio glassmaker and the first to commercialise glassmaking. He understood business and marketing and was never afraid to try to push himself. A true pioneer and artist.
Vicki Cowan
Our lectures at The Arts Society Alton are always so interesting, diverse and thought provoking. Please do come and join us for a lecture and a glass of wine. Visitors are most welcome and we are a very friendly group. For more details on our upcoming lectures and programme please go to our website www.tasalton.com
Screen By The Green
The latest Screen By The Green community film night at Beech Village Hall will feature The Critic (15) on February 14 at 7.30pm.
It invites the audience to experience a deliciously different kind of St Valentine’s Day romance starring Sir Ian McKellen at his devious best in a gripping period thriller.
Set against the glittering backdrop of 1930s London theatre, McKellen delivers what The Guardian calls "a deliciously caustic turn" as Jimmy Erskine, a feared theatre critic whose razor-sharp pen can make stars or destroy dreams.
When his own career faces the final curtain, Erskine orchestrates a dangerous game of passion and manipulation, drawing an ambitious young actress (Gemma Arterton) and a powerful newspaper owner (Mark Strong) into his web of deceit.
Make this Valentine's Day unforgettable with a film that proves love isn't always sweet – sometimes it's served with a generous helping of delicious malice.
Directed by Anand Tucker and featuring an outstanding ensemble including Lesley Manville, The Critic combines stunning period design with an intricate plot that will keep you on the edge of your seat until the final scene.
Doors open at 6.45pm and there will be a bar, snacks and ice cream. There is free parking and the venue is wheelchair friendly. Tickets cost £6.50 in advance at www.beechvillage.org.uk or £7 on the door.
The Harting Society
The Harting Society has two talks coming up at its February and March meetings.
On February 6 director Simon Martin will speak about Your local gem - Pallant House Gallery.
He will talk about the history of the gallery and the focus of its collection, highlighting some of the outstanding works, as well as introducing its current exhibition Dora Carrington: Beyond Bloomsbury.
On March 6 Margaret Paren will speak on the Creation of the South Downs National Park, a first-hand account of the 20-year struggle to protect one of Britain’s most treasured landscapes given by a leader of the campaign who was subsequently the chair of the South Downs National Park Authority for its first ten years.
Meetings are held at the village hall in South Harting. The bar opens at 7pm and meetings start at 7.30pm. Visitors and guests are most welcome and invited to contribute £5 per head. For membership enquiries email Sarah Wilcox at [email protected] or call 07963 909889.
Surrey Border Movie Makers
The next meeting, on February 7 at 8pm, will start with the AGM, followed by Dave’s Animation Evening, a lively talk about making an animation film.
For more information visit www.surreyborder.org.uk or email [email protected]. The club meets on the first Friday of each month at St Joan's Centre, 19 Tilford Road, Farnham.