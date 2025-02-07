It is a difficult piece to produce, with wings wrapped around the vase, all in glass. There are variations on the form but all are tactile, comfortable designs in the shape of a manta ray – thus giving it the name of “The Fish”. These vases today could fetch £1,500 to £2,000. Following on from this was “The Crizzlestone” which developed from the “Fish” vase. There are known to be only 40 of them in existence, which increases their value to around £4,200.