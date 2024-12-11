A town’s Christmas lights have been branded a festive flop after being likened to sparkly underpants on a washing line.
This week, residents and visitors took to social media to point out out that the lights adorning Fleet town centre bear a striking resemblance to a row of knickers.
"I wondered where my underpants went after that storm," said Craig Titheridge on Facebook.
Stuart Ross suggested that the lights were a symbolic representation of "your council tax payment."
Another observer wondered if the lights were sponsored by underwear firm Sloggi.
Rita Tong, executive officer of Fleet Town Council, said she had noticed the “lively conversation” surrounding Fleet’s Christmas lights and appreciated “the humour and creativity in the comparisons being made.”
She said: “While the design wasn’t intended to resemble undergarments, we’re glad the lights are sparking joy, conversation, and a bit of festive fun in our community. The design choice aimed to balance elegance with practicality, ensuring the lights are both aesthetically pleasing and safe for Fleet High Street.”
Ms Tong said the design was chosen from a limited number of options that considered feedback from past years, “such as preferences for white and gold lights”.
The council also prioritised smaller, more compact decorations this year to prevent issues like the damage caused by an oversized vehicle last Christmas
“Feedback, whether humorous or serious, is always valuable to us, and we’re delighted to see Fleet’s Christmas lights bringing smiles and a touch of seasonal cheer to residents and visitors alike,” added Ms Tong.