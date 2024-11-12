Dressed in ceremonial Blues uniform and accompanied by the Pipes and Drums – a unique feature of Gordon’s that has been part of the school since its inception over a century ago – the student body marched and remembered the sacrifices of so many, including the 155 former students killed in action during the First World War, 31 in the Second World War and Gordonians Darryl Gardiner and Michael Gilyeat and affiliated staff member Steve Curley, all killed in Afghanistan.