Members of the community joined students, parents and staff from Gordon’s School in West End for the parade and Service of Remembrance around the parade square at the school, taken by the school chaplain the Rev Graham Wright.
Dressed in ceremonial Blues uniform and accompanied by the Pipes and Drums – a unique feature of Gordon’s that has been part of the school since its inception over a century ago – the student body marched and remembered the sacrifices of so many, including the 155 former students killed in action during the First World War, 31 in the Second World War and Gordonians Darryl Gardiner and Michael Gilyeat and affiliated staff member Steve Curley, all killed in Afghanistan.
Poppy wreaths were laid by Gordon Foundation chairman Jane Valner, on behalf of the trustees and governors; Gordonian Lizzy Mosdell for the Gordonians and Gordon’s School Sergeant Major Thomas Allen for students and staff.
Staff, students and their families – many of whom currently serving their country in the Forces – observed the two-minute silence, preceded by The Last Post played by trumpeter Jess Fowler and the Reveille by Ben Hallett.
The Exhortation was read by Brigadier Jonathan Mullin MBE, a trustee of the foundation and governor of the school. Pipe Major Harry Gordon piped The Lament.
The Pipes and Drums left the Gordon’s Parade to take part in the Chobham Remembrance Parade through the village. The day before they had performed at the EBB Stadium for Aldershot’s fixture against Wealdstone.
Sports teams involved in home games on the Saturday held a two-minute silence and on 11 November the school and staff stood on the parade square for a two-minute silence.
Headmaster Andrew Moss said: “We are proud to honour and recognise the contribution and sacrifice made by students from Gordon’s as well as the men and women from the wider community and across the Commonwealth.“