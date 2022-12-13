WOKING College staged a spectacular presentation of the musical The Addams Family to packed houses.
Thirty actors and dancers from across the college put the show together in just 12 weeks. It was directed by Claire Nevers, head of performing arts, with musical direction by Nathan Lubbock-Smith and Anna Power, and choreography by Millie Collyer.
Year 13 student Shona Fernie, who played Morticia Addams, said: “It’s been really lovely working on this show.
“All the tutors have made it a super enjoyable process and it’s been great to collaborate with the whole company and make brilliant memories.”
Familiar characters Gomez and Morticia, children Wednesday and Pugsley, and family members such as Uncle Fester and Grandma were helped out by butler Lurch.
The college had further cause to celebrate this month when the first of two £3million teaching blocks was opened by the Mayor of Woking, Cllr Saj Hussain.
The block has eight new classrooms and a large study space.
It will be the base for the college’s Excellence Programme, which helps students with their applications to the most competitive universities and apprenticeships.
The college was awarded a full set of outstanding grades from Ofsted last month.
Another £3m project, the redevelopment of Old Woking Community Centre due to be completed next summer, will provide the performing arts department with new space.